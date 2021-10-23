Expand / Collapse search
'Squid Game' mania has shoppers snapping up Vans' white slip-on shoes

The "Made in Korea" green tracksuits and pink boiler suits worn by characters in the show have proven a pre-Halloween bright spot

Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Alternative Investments on the latest Netflix headlines from earnings to subscriber rates to the popularity of ‘Squid Game.’  video

How ‘Squid Game’ could impact Netflix earnings

Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Alternative Investments on the latest Netflix headlines from earnings to subscriber rates to the popularity of ‘Squid Game.’ 

White slip-on shoes are becoming a hot commodity thanks to the wildly popular South Korean survival drama "Squid Game," with sneaker maker VF Corp reporting a small increase in demand for its Vans brand.

The series, which became a global sensation and the No.1 program on Netflix, shows hundreds of cash-strapped players competing in hyperviolent games, sporting shoes resembling Vans’ all-white slip-ons.

Netflix is being sued by a South Korean internet provider over costs incurred by the increased traffic viewing the popular show 'Squid Game.' (Netflix)

NETFLIX SUED AFTER 'SQUID GAME' RELEASE INCREASES TRAFFIC FOR KOREAN INTERNET PROVIDER

"We saw a nice spike — well, I’d call it a small spike, but I’ll promise this is not a damned annual event," VF Chief Financial Officer Matt Puckett said on Friday, adding the apparel maker would use this moment to build on Vans’ connection to pop culture.

New York, USA - August 8, 2015: Vans ("Off the Wall") brand low-top canvas sneakers in black and white. The image is isolated on a black background.

NETFLIX'S 'SQUID GAME' PUTS SOUTH KOREAN WON IN MOST GOOGLED CURRENCY CATEGORY

VF Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Friday due to global supply chain disruptions and production shortfalls in Vietnam.

The "Made in Korea" green tracksuits and pink boiler suits worn by characters in the show have proven a pre-Halloween bright spot for the South Korean garment industry struggling during the health crisis.