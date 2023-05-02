Squatters, be gone! How to keep your property safe and secure from unwanted occupants

The term "squatting" refers to someone who illegally lives in a dwelling without paying.

While this is a recurring problem in some areas of the U.S., as Fox News Digital has reported, there are sound strategies that any homeowner or real estate investor can take to protect property from squatters.

There are also effective steps to follow if squatters actually do take over a property or site and refuse to vacate it.

Read on for smart insights and tips to take now.

Defining a ‘squatter’ – and knowing the problems these individuals can cause

A squatter is someone who doesn’t own or rent a particular property but chooses to live there anyway.

"People often think this is limited to someone who is broke and doesn’t have a job …You might think of a homeless person you’d see on the street, but that’s not always the case," Dr. David Phelps, a financial expert based in Dallas, Texas, and founder of the real estate investing community Freedom Founders, told FOX Business.

"Sometimes — and this is happening a lot more these days — it could be someone who used to live [at the property] and refuses to leave, or it could even be someone who simply breaks in and takes over the property," he continued.

On top of that, squatters often destroy the house in the process, said Phelps — especially once the owner begins taking steps to have them removed.

Why squatting is happening more often today

Several factors are driving the increase in squatters today, said Phelps.

First, a downward U.S. economy is putting pressure on more Americans, he said.

"I’ve seen walls destroyed, wires and pipes cut, toilets filled with cement …"

"Inflation is at near-record levels, home prices and rent are continuing to climb pretty steadily in most places and employers are starting to lay off people all over the country," Phelps noted.

However, societal shifting is the "biggest driver" for squatting, he said.

"There’s a growing sense of entitlement where people feel like they deserve whatever they want, even when they don’t put in the work necessary to earn it," he said.

"When you couple that with the lack of accountability that’s become more common lately, it’s easy to see why [people] feel emboldened to walk in and take over a property that isn't theirs," he added.

Understand that squatters are becoming more aggressive, dangerous

Squatting is becoming more common, said Phelps, so property owners are more likely to encounter squatters — and they’re more likely to encounter the ones who are going to cause even bigger problems.

"In the past, a property owner could simply call the police and they would come and remove the squatters — but it doesn’t work that way anymore," he said.

"In some cases, a squatter will simply leave when police show up, which is your ideal scenario."

"Now you have to go through the long and costly eviction process with the courts, which could take as little as one month or more than a year, depending on where the property is located," he added.

Once a squatter is aware the eviction process has begun, the individual tends to get "pretty agitated" and often will start to "intentionally destroy the property out of spite," said Phelps.

"I’ve seen walls destroyed, wires and pipes cut, toilets filled with cement and so many other devastating actions taken that cost the property owner thousands of dollars to repair," Phelps said.

In addition, Phelps has heard of property owners being verbally and even physically attacked by squatters, once they’re confronted.

"This is especially common when drugs and alcohol are involved — and that’s often the case," he added.

Make property less enticing to squatters

Unfortunately, while most people can’t prevent squatters, there are some things you can do to make them less likely to come into your properties, Matthew Bell, CEO with Apollo Property Group in Charleston, South Carolina, told FOX Business.

The most important thing a property owner can do to prevent squatters is also the easiest, said Bell.

Property owners and investors need to avoid investing in avoid areas that tend to be anti-landlord or pro-squatter, he said.

"From my experience, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana are generally pro-property owner states."

"These areas, like California and New York, for example, are problematic because their policies actually encourage squatters by not taking action to curb these crimes," he continued.

Beyond that, property owners will want to take steps to make it a hassle for squatters to get into a property in the first place, Bell said.

Take these steps immediately

"I usually put up ‘no trespassing’ signs on vacant properties because that makes a clear legal statement that gives law enforcement the authority to detain and remove anyone who doesn’t belong there," he said.

In addition, Bell makes sure a building is physically secure by locking the doors and windows — and, depending on the area, maybe even boarding up the windows with plywood, he also said.

"Motion lights are an inexpensive but powerful deterrent that makes it more difficult for someone to get into your property without being seen," he continued.

Another effective strategy is to make friends with law enforcement in the area, Bell said.

"Especially the night shift," he added on this point. "And make sure they know where your vacant properties are and that no one is supposed to be there."

"The idea here is to add multiple layers of deterrence and security."

He continued, "Usually, their presence will have a significant impact in keeping the squatters away. The idea here is to add multiple layers of deterrence and security that will gently encourage potential squatters to move on … and leave your properties alone."

Know the areas that are generally ‘pro-property rights’

Bells’ firm invests in property all over the country, and he has experience with "pro-property rights" areas, he noted.

"From my experience, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana are generally pro-property owner states," he said.

"I avoid California, New York and Oregon because they are the exact opposite," he added.

"I’ve seen friends spend more than a year [of time] evicting squatters in California, because of their backward laws. It’s important to look at the real estate laws in an area before investing there."

Learn how to get rid of squatters

The safest approach to evict squatters is to contact local law enforcement immediately to let them handle the situation, said Phelps with Freedom Founders.

"In some cases, a squatter will simply leave when police show up, which is your ideal scenario," he said.

But when they don’t, your next step is to contact your attorney and have that lawyer file an eviction notice with the court, Phelps advised.

"Once that is complete, local law enforcement will show up with a court order and physically remove the squatters — and if they return, they will be arrested for trespassing," Phelps also said.