FDA recalls mushroom-infused 'microdosing' chocolate bars after hospitalizations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of all Diamond Shruumz-brand products after the company's "microdosing" sweets allegedly caused dozens of illnesses in recent weeks.

In a statement released Friday, the FDA explained that Prophet Premium Blends, a distributor of Diamond Shruumz products, recalled the company's products Thursday.

"According to the firm, these products contain muscimol, a chemical found in some mushrooms, that could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with some symptoms observed in individuals who became ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz-brand products," the FDA's press release read. "FDA is evaluating this information."

The FDA also disclosed that chemical tests of two Diamond Shruumz products found the presence of a psychoactive drug called O-acetylpsilocin, or psilacetin. Both the company's Dark Chocolate Bar and Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar allegedly contained the substance.

ICE CREAM PRODUCTS RECALLED AFTER LISTERIA REVEALED IN TESTING

Diamond Shruumz's Dark Chocolate Bar also contained desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain and kavain. The FDA disclosed that its investigation of these products is still ongoing.

"FDA and CDC medical officers are interpreting these test results to understand the health risks of ingesting these chemical substances and to determine the appropriate next steps," the FDA said.

There have now been 39 illnesses linked to the products, including 23 hospitalizations. The sweets have reportedly caused symptoms ranging from seizures to nausea.

LISTERIA OUTBREAK: DAIRY PRODUCTS AFFECTED AND WHAT TO DO IF THEY'RE IN YOUR REFRIGERATOR

"People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms, including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting," the FDA reported.

According to Diamond Shruumz's website, the "microdosing" products are not intended to be psychedelic and do not contain psilocybin. "Microdosing" usually refers to taking very small amounts of psychedelic drugs.

"There is no presence of psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience," the company claims. "Rest assured, our treats are not only free from psychedelic substances, but our carefully crafted ingredients still offer an experience."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On its website, Diamond Shruumz says its chocolates and candies help consumers obtain "a subtle, sumptuous experience and a more creative state of mind."

"We’re talkin’ confections with a kick," the brand says. "So if you like mushroom chocolate bars and want to mingle with some microdosing, check us out. We just might change how you see the world."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox Business contacted Diamond Shruumz for comment but did not immediately hear back.