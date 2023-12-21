Southwest Airlines, pilot union reach tentative agreement on new contract

Southwest Airlines and its pilot union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that would provide aviators with a 50% pay raise over the next four years.

On Thursday, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) board of directors agreed to send the agreement to its 11,000-plus pilot membership for consideration.

The decision to do so was based on the board's belief that the agreement, which would run through December 2028, "achieves the goals of the pilot group, provides security for their families, and rewards their industry-leading productivity."

The new contract would not only boost pay by 50% over the contract period, it would also improve flying schedules, offer better disability coverage and increase retirement benefits, according to the group.

"We know that the last few years have been difficult for our pilots as well as our customers, but we believe that this TA rewards our pilots as well as improving reliability for our passengers," SWAPA President Capt. Casey Murray said in a statement.

It's a major step for the union, which had been in negotiations with the Dallas-based carrier for almost four years.

Earlier this year, the union went as far as authorizing a potential strike, and even opened a regional strike center in Texas, to pressure the airline into a deal after it felt like talks were going nowhere.

Pilots now have until Jan. 22 to vote on the agreement. It comes months after several of its rivals also concluded talks with their respective unions.

In August, American Airlines pilots approved a new contract that is said to improve pilot schedules and includes a pay boost over the next four years.

That came about a month after United Airlines and the union representing its pilots reached an agreement on a contract to raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years.

In March, Delta pilots also voted to approve a new contract with significant pay raises and improved benefits.