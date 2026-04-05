Where gas prices are rising fastest as Trump issues fresh warning to Iran

Gas prices are continuing to climb as the ongoing conflict with Iran drives up crude oil costs, pushing prices higher at the pump nationwide.



The national average now stands at $4.11 per gallon, up about 86 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. Costs are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the U.S. average.



On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.92 per gallon in California and $5.37 in Washington. Meanwhile, on the East Coast, gas prices have surpassed $4 in several areas, including $4.27 in Washington, D.C., and $4.06 in New York.

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In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.29 per gallon, while much of the region remains in the mid-$3 range. Southern states remain comparatively cheaper, though prices are rising there as well. Texas and South Carolina are both averaging about $3.82, while Florida is higher at $4.20.

Diesel has climbed to $5.61, up about $1.45 over the past month. As a key fuel for freight, shipping, and public transportation, it is particularly sensitive to refining capacity constraints and global supply disruptions.

SAN FRANCISCO BECOMES FIRST US CITY WHERE DIESEL PRICES TOP $8 A GALLON

In San Francisco, prices have surged even higher. For the first time on record, average diesel costs have surpassed $8 per gallon, according to new data from GasBuddy — marking an unprecedented milestone for any U.S. city.

The climbing fuel costs come as President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced warning to Iran, giving the regime until Tuesday to allow vessels through the key waterway — or face strikes on its critical infrastructure.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a waterway between Iran , the United Arab Emirates and Oman, is a critical energy choke point.

"Open the F----- Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post to Iranian leaders.