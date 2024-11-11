Southern capital tops list of best cities for US veterans: See where yours ranks

Are some U.S. cities better for veterans than others? A study published shortly before Veterans Day says yes.

The study was conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance company, and published on Nov. 7. The survey analyzed 100 of the most-populated U.S. cities, and compared how each city performed in four distinct categories.

"In order to determine the best places for veterans to live, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: 1) Employment, 2) Economy, 3) Quality of Life and 4) Health," the study's methodology section reads. "We evaluated those dimensions using 19 relevant metrics….each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for veterans."

Which cities made it to the top of the list? Here are the top 20:

STUDY RANKS US STATES WITH MOST FINANCIALLY-DISTRESSED RESIDENTS – SEE THE LIST

20. Fort Worth, Texas

19. Henderson, Nevada

18. Chesapeake, Virginia

17. San Diego, California

16. Chandler, Arizona

15. Gilbert, Arizona

14. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

13. Colorado Springs, Colorado

12. Laredo, Texas

11. Miami, Florida

10. Jacksonville, Florida

9. St. Petersburg, Florida

8. Madison, Wisconsin

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

6. Irvine, California

5. Virginia Beach, Virginia

4. Tampa, Florida

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

2. Orlando, Florida

Austin topped WalletHub's list because of the educational, employment and entertainment opportunities in the city.

THESE US AIRPORTS RANK HIGHEST FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

"It’s also good for veterans to live in a place where they can form a community of support with others who have gone through similar experiences," the study added. "Austin has the second-largest projected increase in veterans between 2023 and 2050, so that will certainly help veterans meet each other and forge friendships."

Orlando, which boasts higher-quality services for veterans compared to other American cities, was a close second to Austin.

"The median annual income for veterans grows by an average of over 9% per year, the fourth-highest percentage in the country," WalletHub found. "The current median income is also decent, at around $51,000, which ranks 38th out of 100 of the most populous cities."

"Considering that the highest median income for any city is around $59,000, the high growth rate in Orlando could help it quickly catch up."

The study also commended the job and educational opportunities offered in Raleigh.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Raleigh, NC, is the third-best city for veterans, in large part because it has the third-lowest veteran homelessness rate in the country," the study said. "No one should be homeless, especially people who have served our nation, and Raleigh has cut the homelessness rate to only 1 homeless individual for every 1,000 veterans."

Three cities were at the bottom of the list: Memphis, Tennessee; Detroit, Michigan; and Newark, New Jersey.

The latter two cities have the highest rate of unemployed veterans, along with Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Newark had the lowest quality of life out of all 100 cities surveyed.

"There are over 17.9 million veterans currently living in the U.S., and these veterans often face a host of challenges when re-entering civilian life," WalletHub wrote in its findings. "Despite Uncle Sam’s promises of benefits upon their return from service, some retired service members cannot secure health care, jobs or shelter."

"Fortunately, the unemployment rate for veterans is very low, at 2.8%, compared to 3.9% for the overall population," the study noted. "However, veteran homelessness is still a big problem, as there are over 35,000 homeless veterans."

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted the importance of veterans having access to healthcare, employment opportunities and education once they leave military service.

"The best cities for veterans have all these characteristics, plus added bonuses like large veteran populations for community support, plus many restaurants and entertainment venues that offer veteran discounts," Lupo said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Click here to read the study's full findings.