Study ranks US states with most financially-distressed residents – see the list
Most financially-distressed state was in Midwest, while least was in New England
A personal finance company recently published a survey on the U.S. states with the most money-worried residents – and the results may surprise you.
WalletHub published its study, titled "States with the Most People in Financial Distress," on July 17. The company said that it used nine key metrics, including credit score changes and Internet searches for "debt" and "loans," to determine the results.
"Our data set includes factors like the average credit score, the change in the number of bankruptcy filings between March 2023 and March 2024, and the share of people with accounts in distress," WalletHub explained.
There were no clear-cut trends concerning different U.S. regions, but the most money-worried states tended to be in the Southeast, while the least financially-distressed were in New England and the Midwest.
THESE US AIRPORTS ARE THE WORST TO FLY OUT OF — SEE THE LIST
In order of least-to-most financially-distressed residents, WalletHub ranked U.S. states as follows:
50. New Hampshire
49. Iowa
48. Connecticut
47. Vermont
46. Wisconsin
45. Nebraska
44. Maine
43. Kansas
42. Oregon
41. Wyoming
40. Massachusetts
39. Hawaii
38. Pennsylvania
37. New Mexico
36. Montana
CALIFORNIA FAMILY'S $444 RECEIPT FROM TRADER JOE'S GOES VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'INSANE'
35. Utah
34. Alaska
33. Virginia
32. New Jersey
31. Arkansas
30. Colorado
29. Minnesota
28. Indiana
27. Ohio
26. California
25. Idaho
24. Washington
23. North Dakota
22. Maryland
21. Missouri
20. Illinois
19. West Virginia
18. Arizona
17. Alabama
16. Delaware
15. South Dakota
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
14. Kentucky
13. Florida
12. Oklahoma
11. South Carolina
10. New York
9. Mississippi
8. North Carolina
7. Louisiana
6. Georgia
5. Rhode Island
4. Tennessee
3. Nevada
2. Texas
1. Michigan
WalletHub discovered that Michigan was the most financially-distressed state after finding, in the first quarter of 2024, that the Great Lakes State had "the most accounts per person in financial distress, meaning accounts where the account holder was temporarily allowed to not make payments due to financial difficulty."
"Michiganians also had the second-highest increase in the share of people with distressed accounts between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, at over 70%," the study added.
The company added that despite Texas having a $2.4 trillion economy, the Lone Star State followed Michigan.
"However, Texans are having a number of economic struggles, which are demonstrated by the fact that residents had the third-lowest average credit score in the country in Q1 2024," WalletHub reported.
For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.
"Texans also search Google for ‘debt’ and ‘loans’ at a high rate, which shows that many people are desperate to borrow, despite already owing money."
According to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe, measuring states by financial distress is an efficient way "to take the pulse of a state and see whether people are generally thriving or having trouble making ends meet."
"When you combine data about people delaying payments with other metrics like bankruptcy filings and credit score changes, it paints a good picture of the overall economic trends of a state," Happe said.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
FOX Business reached out to WalletHub for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.