'South Park' takes aim at Disney+ in latest episode

Comedy Central's "South Park" took a shot at Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, and other streaming services Wednesday in the show's latest episode.

The penultimate episode of Season 23 titled "Basic Cable" follows character Scott as he develops a crush on a girl whom, like Scott, has diabetes and loves "Star Wars," including Disney's latest "Star Wars" streaming TV series, "The Mandalorian."

The girl at one point in the episode asks Scott if he watches "The Mandalorian" on Disney+. Scott says, "Oh yeah, of course. I love 'The Mandalorian.'"

Baby Yoda -- a "Mandalorian" character that has gone viral since in recent days -- also makes an appearance.

"Basic Cable" then delves into the issue of competition between cable TV and streaming services. Scott's father works for a local cable TV company and says streaming services have hurt his business. Scott's father also says the shows offered by streaming services lack originality and often incorporate fake shows within the real shows -- something "South Park" also did in Season 23.

But the episode also takes a shot at cable, highlighting the long service window and bad customer service cable companies are known for.

The show concludes with a commercial to call "South Park" screenwriter Trey Parker for the streaming rights to a made-up show called "The Scott Malkinson Show" based on the fictional character. And the number actually works.

"Hey, it's Trey. I can't come to the phone right now. If you're calling about the streaming rights to our new and exciting shows, then listen closely to the following menu," Parker can be heard saying in an automated recording message.

Parker then gives listeners six menu options for offers to the streaming rights for five TV shows. The last menu option gives listeners to option to talk to Santa.

HBO Max recently bought the streaming rights to "South Park" from Hulu for a reported $500 million.

"He's everyone's favorite kid with diabetes, and his streaming rights are now available. For just $300 million, 'The Scott Malkinson Show' is all yours to stream for four years," the first option says, followed by others like it.

