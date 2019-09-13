Comedy Central renews 'South Park' for three more seasons

Oh my god, they didn’t kill "South Park."

Comedy Central has renewed its hit animated comedy series "South Park" for three more seasons.

The deal with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, which is for an undisclosed amount, will see the show which debuted in 1997 through its 26th season and into 2022, reports BroadcastingCable.com.

Comedy Central ordered 30 more episodes of the series which will debut its 23rd season on Sept. 25. The show has earned the network 18 Emmy nominiations and four wins.

Creators and producers of Comedy Central cable channel program "South Park" Matt Stone (L) and Trey Parker take part in a panel discussion at the Cable Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, July 13, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Pro Expand

Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land, gushed praise on the iconic TV show, “South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down.”

If Alterman has his way, the show about four young friends in their isolated Colorado community may continue to be renewed well after the current contract. “If humanity is still intact in 1,000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

In 1999, two years after the TV show debuted, Parker and Stone teamed up for “South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut.” The movie based on the TV show grossed $83 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show canceled have fallen short,” jokes Parker who along with Stone plans to continue to direct, write and edit every episode as they always have. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”