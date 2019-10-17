'South Park' episode mocks LeBron James over China comments

The producers of South Park stirred controversy involving China for a third week on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

In " Let Them Eat Goo", the episode mocked NBA superstar LeBron James and the comments he made about the conflict between China and the NBA.

In Wednesday's episode, the lunches at South Park Elementary School are switched with healthier options after some students complain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cartman becomes irate over the change and goes off on another student who is in favor of healthier lunches and says they have the freedom of speech and can protest.

Carman then yells, "Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself!."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That was the quote James gave about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who tweeted his support for protesters in Hong Kong.

James was heavily criticized for seemingly siding with the league.

Cartman mocked James by doing a dance about "Taco Tuesday," which James has been known to do on his social media pages.

South Park episodes were banned in China two weeks ago over comments made on the series.

Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have stayed on the topic since.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last week, characters on the show used a profane response to Beijing.