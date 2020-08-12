Sony to debut Selena Gomez-produced film 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' at drive-in theater

Selena Gomez's "The Broken Hearts Gallery" will make its big-screen debut on Sony's lot in Culver City, Calif.

The lot will play host to a drive-in theater, according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

"The Broken Hearts Gallery" will be part of a series of Sony films to be shown on the lot, which includes classics, Marvel blockbusters and critically acclaimed films.

Sony refers to the event as "a high-end dual big screen drive-in experience."

Showings are set to begin on Friday, Aug. 14, with screenings being held at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The lot will hold approximately 75 cars and the price of admission will be $30 per vehicle.

The release ensured that the events will adhere to "all public health and safety requirements as mandated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Culver City."

The films set to be screened are: "Baby Driver." "Bad Boys for Life," "Bloodshot," "Don’t Breathe," "Ghostbusters" (1984), "Grown Ups," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Karate Kid" (1984), "Men in Black" (1997), "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood," "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Tickets can be purchased on Atom Ticket's website and additional information can be found on Sony's.

Produced by the 28-year-old Gomez, "The Broken Hearts Gallery" follows a young woman who, after a breakup, opens a gallery for people to leave behind nicknacks and trinkets from old relationships.

The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan and "Stranger Things" actor Dacre Montgomery with appearances from "Hamilton" star Phillipa Soo, Utkarsh Ambudkar of "Pitch Perfect" fame and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters.

The date of the flick's screening has not been announced.

