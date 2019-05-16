Selena Gomez says social media has been ‘terrible’ for her generation

Singer Selena Gomez, who is one of the most followed people on Instagram, said social media has been “terrible” for her generation.

Gomez, 26, who has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, made the comment at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday while promoting her new film “The Dead Don’t Die," according to Variety.

“I think our world is going through a lot,” Gomez said. “I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

The “It Ain’t Me” singer said she was “grateful” for having a platform. Gomez makes roughly $800,000 per sponsored Instagram post, according to Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List of 2018.

“I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it,” Gomez advised.

A number of celebrities make big bucks from their sponsored Instagram posts including Kylie Jenner who takes in about $1 million a post and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo who makes around $750,000 a post. The stars contribute to the influencer market that is expected to double this year, CNBC reported. The market is worth more than $1 billion and continues to grow.