Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Movies

Sony Pictures sees $230M profit in second quarter, predicts 'crowded' 2021

The company saw a profit of $3.7 million for the same quarter in 2019

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Sony Pictures Entertainment saw a rise in its second quarter despite much of Hollywood productions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

According to Deadline, the entertainment powerhouse saw a $230 million profit for the three months ending on June 30. The bottom line profit follows a $3.7 million profit in the same quarter for 2019 and a $68 million loss for the year prior.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SNESONY CORPORATION83.65+2.38+2.93%

Meanwhile, Sony Corp who did not report forecasts for the last quarter, announced on Tuesday that the full-year profit in its Pictures division is estimated at 41B yen ($387 million), down from 68.2 yen ($643 million via today's rates) in 2019.

BACKYARD MOVIE THEATERS BOOM IN CORONAVIRUS

Sony Corp also announced that the postponements of theatrical releases due to the global health crisis will be felt over the next two to three years.

Pedestrians walk past signage for Sony Corp. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The outlet noted that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a number of its completed productions to be stalled to 2021 releases. This means that next year will result in a "very crowded" schedule, Deadline reported, citing a Sony earnings call from Tokyo.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Revenues for the corporation's Television Productions division are continuously being impacted due to delays in TV networks as well as digital distributions, the outlet reported. Sony Corp said it feels confident that it will bounce back quickly due to high demand, according to Deadline.