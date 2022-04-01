Sonic breaks ground on first Hawaii location 6 years after first announcement

Sonic is (finally) coming to Hawaii.

Earlier this week, the fast food chain started construction on its first location in Hawaii, which is expected to open later this year.

Hawaii’s first Sonic will be in a shopping center in Kahului, Maui, according to a press release provided to FOX Business.

In 2016, Sonic first announced that it would be coming to Hawaii, according to a press release from the time. At the time, Sonic expected to open its first location in 2018.

Though much has changed in the last six years, Sonic’s first location will be owned and operated by franchise group North Shore Provisions, LLC, – the same group that was announced in 2016.

A blessing and groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new Sonic on Sunday, ahead of the start of construction, according to the press release.

The ceremony was led by Kimokeo Kapahulehua, who founded the non-profit, Kimokeo Foundation, which is "dedicated to preserving Native Hawaiian culture," the release said.

When the building is completed, Hawaii’s first Sonic location will be 2,000 square feet and will have a drive-thru and curbside drive-in service, according to the press release.

"We’re excited to introduce the Sonic brand to Hawai’i and the island of Maui with the groundbreaking of Sonic Kahului," Edwin Prather, the managing member of Sonic Hawai’i, said in a statement.

"We know it is special to come to ‘Maui First’ and look forward to partnering with local groups, schools and leaders to ensure that Sonic Kahului is an active participant and contributor to the community," Prather added.

