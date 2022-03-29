Dairy Queen adds line of Stackburgers to menus nationwide

Dairy Queen is adding a new line of burgers – dubbed Stackburgers – to menus nationwide, marking its biggest menu expansion in 20 years, according to the company.

Effective immediately, U.S. customers can order from the Signature Stackburgers menu at all DQ Grill & Chill restaurants across the nation, except in Texas.

The Berkshire Hathaway-owned company, known for its frozen treats, launched five flavors: the Flamethrower, Loaded A1, Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe and Two Cheese Deluxe as well as the Original Cheeseburger, which are available as one-third pound double burgers or one-half pound triple burgers.

The move comes after the company hit an all-time record of $5.5 billion in sales in 2021, Dairy Queen said.

It also differs from other restaurant chains, which have trimmed down menus due to inflation.

In February, Burger King said it was even removing its iconic Whopper Sandwhich from its discount menu. Its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, also announced plans to raise prices across the board to offset higher costs.

Restaurant Brands International CEO José Cil said its brands – which includes Tim Hortons and Popeyes – have "not been immune" to staffing challenges and inflationary pressures that are hitting the entire industry.

"We're hyper-focused on alleviating near-term pressures by driving sales and traffic in conjunction with recommending staffing initiatives and pricing strategies," Cil said.

Likewise, Domino's and Denny's are also reducing their discounted menu items or shrinking portions, according to The Wall Street Journal.