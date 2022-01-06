Chick-fil-A reveals more details on Hawaii locations opening this year

Chick-fil-A has provided more information about its new locations in Hawaii.

On Wednesday, the fast-food chain revealed a general timeline for the openings of its first four locations in Hawaii and announced the four operators who will run the new restaurants.

According to the announcement, the first location in Kahului on the island of Maui will open in mid-2022. The second and third locations will open in late 2022 in Honolulu, while a fourth location will open in late 2022 or early 2023 in Kapolei on the island of O’ahu.

According to the announcement, Chick-fil-A plans to open three additional restaurants in Hawaii in the next two years.

For each new restaurant in Hawaii, Chick-fil-A said there will be between 80 and 120 jobs created in their local communities.

Chick-fil-A also said that for each new restaurant opening, it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to distribute the funds to local Hawaii partners. The new restaurants will also donate surplus food to local organizations, according to the announcement.

Chick-fil-A first announced in July 2021 that it was opening its first restaurant in Hawaii in early 2022.