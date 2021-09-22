Soda shortage may strike Britain

This news will burst your bubble.

Over the past year-and-a-half, various products have seen shortages emerge due to disruptions in the supply lines. According to a new statement from the British Soft Drinks Association, soda may become the latest product to be impacted.

According to the association, the rising cost of natural gas is the cause of the shortage. CO2 used for food and drinks is created as a by-product of the fertilizer industry.

Two of the largest fertilizer plants in Britain have indefinitely suspended operations as a result of the increased cost of natural gas. Unfortunately, this means that a much lower amount of CO2 is being produced for food and drink manufacturers.

According to the British SDA, "Some soft drinks manufacturers have only a few days of CO2 supply left in reserve. As it stands, most CO2 suppliers are currently not scheduling beyond 24 hours in advance, meaning there is no visibility as to UK stocks and no certainty around deliveries. If soft drinks manufacturers cannot get hold of CO2 supplies after their reserves have run out, production of certain products will have to cease."

The statement continues by urging the British government to offer support to UK fertilizer plants in order to keep the issue from impacting the upcoming Christmas season. Without government intervention, the association says it’s unlikely the fertilizer plants will resume operations any time soon.

The statement, which is dated September 20, says that many soft drink manufacturers only have a few days of CO2 supplies left. While there may be CO2 supplies kept in reserve in the UK, officials are apparently unaware of much is actually available.