Sam Adams releases beer that's illegal to sell in 15 states

Some beer fans may need to arrange travel plans soon.

Every two years, Sam Adams releases a batch of one of its hardest to brew beers. While the hard-to-find beer is notable for its high price tag, it also comes with a much higher alcohol level.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In fact, this brew is so alcoholic that it’s illegal in 15 states.

Boston Beer Co. will release the 2021 batch of Sam Adams’ Utopias on Oct. 11, Fortune reports. The beer will have a price tag of $240 and only a limited number of bottles will be released.

It will also have an alcohol by volume level of 28%. The average beer has an ABV lower than 10%. The beer isn’t carbonated because of its high ABV level.

Similar to the 2019 batch, Utopias will not be sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

CHICK-FIL-A LAUNCHING DELIVERY KITCHEN IN NASHVILLE WITH ‘HUNDREDS OF MENU OPTIONS’

According to the Sam Adams website, "Brewing, blending and aging Utopias is a multi-step, time-intensive and complex process. This beer starts with a special blend of two-row pale malt combined with Munich and Caramel 60 malts that impart a rich, ruby color. Three varieties of German Noble hops – Spalt Splatter, Hallertau Mittelfrueh and Tettnang Tettnanger – are added to balance the sweetness of the malt."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Utopias is aged for up to 24 years in wooden bourbon casks.

Fox News previously reported on the 2019 batch of Utopias, which was also prohibited from being sold in 15 states.