Snoop Dogg drops new Dunkin' menu item

Snoop Dogg's remix of Dunkin's plant-based sausage sandwich has finally dropped for customers nationwide -- but for only a limited time.

Continue Reading Below

From now until Jan. 19, participating Dunkin' shops nationwide will offer a spin on the chain's Beyond Sausage Sandwich, appropriately named The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich, that combines the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

"When I got the chance to work at Dunkin' for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create. Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired," said Snoop Dogg, Beyond Meat investor and ambassador.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 111.91 +15.84 +16.48%

BEYOND MEAT CRAZE, DEMAND FOR PLANT-BASED FOODS BOOSTS MEATLESS JOB MARKET

The sandwich is a play on the company's Beyond Sausage Sandwich, which was introduced to the menus nationwide in November after an initial test run in Manhattan over the summer.

DUNKIN' PARTNERS WITH BEYOND MEAT TO CREATE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

The move was seen as a response to the growing global trend toward plant-based eating, fueled by health and environmental concerns, alongside other major companies.

Plant-based meat substitutes, including soy-based sliders and ground lentil sausages, continue to surge in popularity. Annual U.S. sales of plant-based meats jumped 42 percent from March 2016 through March 2019 to a total of $888 million, according to Nielsen. Traditional meat sales rose 1 percent to $85 billion in that same time frame.

DUNKIN' ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE ROLLOUT OF BEYOND SAUSAGE SANDWICH

The "Snoop-approved" limited-time offer will feature a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

To celebrate its Monday debut, the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., rejoiced on Twitter.

"Every dogg has his day, and now this dogg is getting his own donut sandwich. Introducing the Beyond D-O-DOUBLE G, only @Dunkindonuts! @Beyondmeat," the rapper tweeted.

The Snoop Dogg's creation comes just months after the rapper served up quite the surprise to Dunkin' customers in Southern California.

In November, Snoop Dogg appeared behind the counter and at the drive-thru at a Dunkin' restaurant and served customers Beyond Sausage Sandwiches. His debut behind the counter earned him the honorary status of Employee of the Month.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Snoop Dogg also collaborated with Dunkin' to create a limited-time pop-up shop that is slated to debut later this month, according to the company. The collection called, "Beyond Collection by Dunkin' x Snoop" will offer apparel ranging from bomber jackets to beanies as well as a green tracksuit inspired by the outfit Snoop rocked while behind the counter.

The back of the green tracksuit will say "Glazzzed for Days" while the joggers will feature the word "Glazzzzy" down the leg.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.