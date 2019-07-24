Dunkin' partners with Beyond Meat to create breakfast sandwich

Dunkin' announced it has partnered with Beyond Meat to create a breakfast sandwich that will be available first to consumers in Manhattan.

The coffee giant unveiled the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich that is now available at participating stores in New York City. The company plans to roll out the item nationwide in the future but did not give a specific date.

“With the launch, Dunkin’ is the first U.S. restaurant brand to Go Beyond traditional on-the-go breakfast choices by serving Beyond Breakfast Sausage,” a press release from Dunkin' stated.

The new sandwich consists of a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty on an English muffin with cheese and egg. Customers can taste the plant-based meat sandwich at participating Manhattan restaurants, which are offering complimentary samples on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

“Beyond Meat has earned the national spotlight for its innovative products and for creating incredible awareness and excitement for the benefits of plant-based meat,” David Hoffman, Dunkin’ brands chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Dunkin’ has always stood apart for offering new and exciting choices to meet the needs of our on-the-go guests, and we are proud to collaborate with this industry leader to become the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve a Beyond Breakfast Sausage option.”

Dunkin' unveiled the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich that is now available at participating stores in New York City. (Dunkin')

In May, Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons announced it was testing plant-based meat on three breakfast sandwiches. The company said it would be tested at a few locations in Canada to start. If the new menu items proved to be successful, Tim Hortons said it would begin rolling out the items across Canada by the end of the year.

"Dunkin' is truly an iconic brand and part of the fabric of so many communities,” Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, said in a statement.

“Partnering with them as the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage represents not only an exciting moment for both of our companies but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go. I look forward to seeing consumer reactions to the product offering and partnership," added Brown.