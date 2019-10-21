Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Dunkin' announces nationwide rollout of Beyond Sausage Sandwich

By FOXBusiness
Bahnsen Group Managing Partner David Bahnsen and FBN's Susan Li on Dunkin' teaming up with Beyond Meats to offer a meatless sausage sandwich.

Dunkin' gets on board with meatless craze with Beyond Meat partnership

Bahnsen Group Managing Partner David Bahnsen and FBN's Susan Li on Dunkin' teaming up with Beyond Meats to offer a meatless sausage sandwich.

Dunkin' is making its mark in the fast-growing market for meat alternatives by expanding its plant-based menu options nationwide.

After a test run in Manhattan this past summer, Dunkin announced plans for the rollout of its Beyond Sausage Sandwich. The U.S. quick-service restaurant will expand the offering to more than 9,000 Dunkin’ restaurants across the U.S. beginning Nov. 6.

"This latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice to meet their evolving needs," said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin’ brands chief executive officer and Dunkin’ U.S. president. "As we continue to transform our brand, we’re proud to use our platform to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the great taste and benefits of plant-based protein."

Photo: Dunkin'

The sandwich features Beyond Meat’s breakfast sausage patty, which is made with 100 percent plant-based protein and a mix of spices.

In celebrating the launch, the company is offering a multi-day sandwich tasting event where they will be handing out free samples starting Nov. 8, while supplies last.

Dunkin' has responded to the growing global trend toward plant-based eating, fueled by health and environmental concerns, alongside other major companies.

In July, Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat producers, announced they will begin selling nuggets made from pea protein at grocery stores in addition to a blended burger made from beef and pea protein.

The announcement came after Swiss food giant Nestle announced plans to launch its Sweet Earth brand Awesome Burger in the U.S. Just before Nestle, Maryland-based chicken company Perdue Farms announced it would start selling nuggets, tenders and patties made from a blend of chicken and vegetables.

Beyond Meat, which makes burgers and sausages from pea protein, and Impossible Foods, which has a soy-based formula, have recently raised consumers’ interest with products that mimic meat so closely in taste and texture that they’re being sold at Burger King and Carl’s Jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 