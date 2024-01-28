Snackmaker Utz recalls potato chips over undeclared allergen

Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is recalling dozens of cases of its "wavy potato chips" due to an "undeclared milk allergen," an announcement from the company through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday states.

The recall impacting 1,200 single-serve bags comes after the manufacturer learned they contained seasoning, rather than being left plain.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company said in the statement.

The voluntary recall affects 88 cases of Utz 2.75 oz. Wavy Potato Chips that were distributed to retail outlets only in New York State, and primarily in New York City.

Utz strongly urged customers with a milk allergy not eat the products subject to the recall. Consumers who purchased recalled product can discard it and contact Utz customer care team via email at customerservice@utzsnacks.com or via telephone at 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The company has instructed retailers to check their inventories and shelves to confirm none of the products are available for purchase by customers.

Bags impacted have UPC 0-41780-19014-7 and an expiration date of May 06, 2024.

The recall came days after 25-year-old New York dancer Órla Baxendale died after eating Florentine cookies from a grocery store that her family alleges were mislabeled, the New York Post reported.

"Órla’s passing stemmed from an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts," attorney Marijo Adimey said in a family statement.

The grocery store chain issued a recall, and said it would try to determine the cause of the labeling error, according to FOX 5.