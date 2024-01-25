Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Robitussin cough syrups recalled due to 'microbial contamination,' maker says

Recall on Robitussin cough syrup announced Wednesday through FDA

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult are being recalled due to "microbial contamination," maker Haleon announced via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

Use of the affected product could potentially result in "severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection" in immunocompromised individuals, the public health agency said in a release. 

Non-immunocompromised consumers are not as likely to be exposed to health risks as a result of using the impacted products, but "the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out."

The over-the-counter cough syrups are meant to be used for the temporary relief of cold, flu, hay fever and other respiratory allergy symptoms. 

CDC EXPANDING TAINTED CHARCUTERIE MEAT PROBE AFFECTING COSTCO, SAM'S CLUB

Recalled Robitussin Box

Eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult have been recalled. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Impacted bottles are four and eight ounces in size. Effected lot numbers and expiry dates can be found here.

Haleon is a British consumer healthcare company that did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about how the exposure happened or what is being done at the production level to make sure it is no longer occurring. 

POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION PROMPTS BRIGHTFARMS SPINACH, SALAD KIT RECALL

Lot/expiry of recalled Robitussin

FDA showcases where to find the lot number and expiration date on the impacted bottles of recalled Robitussin. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The company says it is notifying distributors and costumers with instructions for the return of the recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the products included in the recall should stop consumption immediately. 

Anyone who believes they have experienced health problems related to taking or using the cough syrups in the recall is urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider, as well as file a report with the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Cough syrup pouring

Cough syrup poured onto spoon, close-up.  (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Consumers with questions can contact Haleon's Consumer Relations team at +1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time) or reach out via email to mystory.us@haleon.com.