Robitussin cough syrups recalled due to 'microbial contamination,' maker says

Bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult are being recalled due to "microbial contamination," maker Haleon announced via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

Use of the affected product could potentially result in "severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection" in immunocompromised individuals, the public health agency said in a release.

Non-immunocompromised consumers are not as likely to be exposed to health risks as a result of using the impacted products, but "the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out."

The over-the-counter cough syrups are meant to be used for the temporary relief of cold, flu, hay fever and other respiratory allergy symptoms.

Impacted bottles are four and eight ounces in size. Effected lot numbers and expiry dates can be found here.

Haleon is a British consumer healthcare company that did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about how the exposure happened or what is being done at the production level to make sure it is no longer occurring.

The company says it is notifying distributors and costumers with instructions for the return of the recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the products included in the recall should stop consumption immediately.

Anyone who believes they have experienced health problems related to taking or using the cough syrups in the recall is urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider, as well as file a report with the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

