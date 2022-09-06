Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Smoked salmon recalled over listeria concerns

Affected St. James Smokehouse salmon cases were shipped to 10 states

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. 

Florida-based St. James Smokehouse is voluntarily recalling more than 90 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

The Washington State Department of Agriculture discovered the bacteria in the finished product during routine testing, according to the recall.  

The recalled products were distributed by St. James through distributors from February through June 2022. The products were then sold at stores in 10 states

CHICK-FIL-A GRILLED CHICKEN NUGGETS, FILET PRODUCTS CONTAIN UNDECLARED DAIRY ALLERGEN

salmon bagel

Smoked salmon and chive cream cheese bagel sandwich. (Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The recall only impacts lot number 123172 with the UPC code 060022710356. No other products are affected, according to the recall. 

The states that are impacted by the recall are Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington state (including Safeway Washington state stores), Virginia and Wisconsin.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET SALAD DRESSING RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

Healthy consumers can suffer from symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the recall notice.

Extreme close-up of a smoked salmon food. ( Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Listeria can result in "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the notice read. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Since Sept. 2, no illnesses connected to the recalled products have been reported.