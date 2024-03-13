Sign from disastrous 'Willy Wonka Experience' event auctioned off on eBay

The Scottish business that owns the warehouse where the notorious "Willy Wonka's Experience" took place is already selling memorabilia from the infamous event.

"Willy Wonka's Experience" was a Glasgow event designed to take families into "a universe where confectionary dreams are brought to life." House of Illuminati director Billy Coull used AI-generated advertisements to market the event to families, who were charged $45 per head.

The venture received international ridicule after pictures showed that it actually took place in a depressing warehouse, with very little decorations or candy to be found.

'WILLY WONKA EXPERIENCE' CREATOR APOLOGIZES AFTER MISLEADING PARENTS, MARKETING DRAB EVENT WITH AI-MADE IMAGES

"Marvel at extraordinary props, oversized lollipops, and a paradise of sweet treats," the website described. "This event guarantees an immersive and delightful entertainment experience suitable for aged 3+ years old."

In an Instagram post, Box Hub announced that it was selling a piece of history from the event — and is donating the profits to a good cause.

Box Hub says that 80% of the proceeds will go to the Glasgow Children's Hospital.

"We’re sure many of you have seen this excellent piece of signage, either in person or from the numerous sources covering the resulting global comedy of the chocolate experience event hosted within our Warehouse Venue last week," the business explained.

ELON MUSK SUING OPEN AI, SAM ALTMAN, FOR BREAKING NOT FOR PROFIT MISSION

"All comedy aside, we understand that many children and families were left disappointed after travelling from across the country for this event," the post added. "We’d like to see some good come from this."

The auction for the sign, which read "EVENT CANCELLED By House of Illuminanti…SORRY" was posted on eBay on Mar. 1.

"Genuine sign displayed during the globally famous House of Illuminati Chocolate Experience Event," the lot's description reads.

After 37 bids, the sign was sold for £840.00 — equivalent to over $1,000. In an Instagram comment, Glasgow Children's Hospital thanked Box Hub "for supporting our young patients."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Coull apologized for the disastrous "Willy Wonka's Experience" event earlier in March.

"I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry," he wrote. "I ask for a bit of time to process everything that has happened."

"My intention is to learn from this experience," Coull added. "Your support and understanding during this time mean the world to me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Fox Business reached out to Box Hub and the Glasgow Children's Hospital for comment.