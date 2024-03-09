'Willy Wonka Experience' creator apologizes after misleading parents, marketing drab event with AI-made images

The man behind the failed "Willy Wonka's Experience" event in Glasgow, Scotland, which attracted criticism for its AI-generated advertisements, recently broke his silence about the controversy.

Facing international ridicule over the venture, House of Illuminati director Billy Coull took the blame for the event's marketing and execution last week.

"Willy Wonka's Experience" originally promised to take families into "a universe where confectionary dreams are brought to life."

While the event was advertised as an "otherworldy" experience with colorful lights and giant candy displays, it actually took place in an empty warehouse. It featured a printed AI background and an underwhelming bouncy castle – with very little candy to be found.

The event's website promised "captivating live performances featuring charming characters singing original catchy tunes," – but those were not included.

"Marvel at extraordinary props, oversized lollipops, and a paradise of sweet treats," the website described. "This event guarantees an immersive and delightful entertainment experience suitable for aged 3+ years old."

Instead, Glaswegian parents were forced to wait over an hour to enter the event. After seeing how sparsely-decorated and depressing the event was, many demanded refunds for their tickets, which cost $45 each.

Last week, Coull issued a social media apology about the incident.

"Firstly, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to each and every one of you who was looking forward to this event," the Facebook post reads. "I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry."

"I ask for a bit of time to process everything that has happened. My intention is to learn from this experience," he added. "Your support and understanding during this time mean the world to me."

Coull also told The Sunday Times that he "absolutely [did] not" expect the amount of attention he ended up generating.

"It all looked good on paper," he was quoted as saying.

House of Illuminati's Facebook post, which received more laugh reacts than likes, was received with humor from social media users.

"This was literally written by ChatGP [sic] / AI and people still falling for it," one Facebook user wrote.

"Come with me, and you'll be, in a bare industrial location," another joked.

Parents who wasted their money at the event were less amused.

"Underwhelming was an understatement. Embarrassing doesn’t even cut it. I paid for Willy Wonka and got Billy Bonkers," an aggravated mother wrote in a Facebook post.

"The actual experience took two minutes to walk though because there was nothing there. When we arrived so many people had complained that they shut it down," another said. "You couldn't even call it an event - it was terrible."

