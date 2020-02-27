'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran victim of nearly $400,000 phishing scheme

"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran lost nearly $400,000 from a phishing scam in which a thief sent an email to the multimillionaire’s accountant apparently posing as her assistant, the Daily Mail reported.

The longtime judge of the hit show told Daily Mail TV the scammers sent her bookkeeper an email from an address that was nearly the same as Corcoran's assistant’s, except for one character.

The email contained an invoice for $388,700.11 from a company named FFH GmbH, which, according to the bill, was located in Germany.

A rep for Corcoran did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

After the accountant asked for more information about who was asking for the money, the fraudsters responded that the company, which, according to the Mail, is a real business, is working on housing in which Corcoran, a self-made mogul, has invested.

She wired the requested funds on Tuesday after a five-email correspondence, but not before flagging Corcoran’s real assistant, who caught the email address discrepancy.

"It was a beautifully executed scam by a Chinese outfit – I suspect it was the same one that tried the first time,” Corcoran told Daily Mail TV. She called the scheme “so simple and so well-executed.”

It was not the first time a scammer had contacted her team. About six months ago, someone tried and failed, she told the outlet. They now believe the same fraudsters executed the most recent scheme.

“Is it more painful losing the money or is it more painful being embarrassed? I was going to say more painful being embarrassed but that's not true,” she told Daily Mail TV. “It's painful losing money for no reason whatsoever.”