Mark Cuban: Elizabeth Warren becoming 'very Trumpian'

From a wealth tax to a political ad blasting billionaires, Elizabeth Warren is taking aim at the rich. However, billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes the Massachusetts senator resembles President Trump because her policies play to the populous.

“It’s very Trumpian,” Cuban told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “They are taking a page from Donald Trump’s winning playbook.”

Cuban believes Warren is “demonizing” billionaires for the far-left base.

“And for the far-left base,” he said, “it's really easy to demonize me and the other 606 billionaires in the country.”

Despite this, Cuban said he’s ok with this kind of singling out.

“If you would've told me when I was broke and sleeping on the floor that a few years later someone's going to pick on me for being worth billions of dollars, I would’ve said ‘bring it on.’”

Cuban said what Warren seems to be missing in her plan is consistency – her approach is limiting aspirations of the American Dream.

“[Warren] can't say on one hand that “we're going to demonize wealth” and on the other hand, “I'm a capitalist and I think it's good to start businesses,” he said. “Because you're also telling people that at some point, you’ve just got to quit.”

The markets have been experiencing record highs recently. Cuban said this is because the biggest companies are creating the most wealth.

“Should Amazon be paying more taxes? Yes,” he said. “But when it comes to individuals and entrepreneurs, that's a different beast. She said she's going to try to not tax small companies as much, but small companies hopefully turn into big companies and you can't have disincentive.”