'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary opens up on wife not facing jail time in fatal boating crash

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary spoke about his wife, Linda, who is now facing a potential fine and no jail time after she was charged following a fatal boat crash in Canada.

"It's a horrific accident and it's exactly that -- nobody wanted this to happen," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

The police told the Associated Press in September that Linda O'Leary, who was charged with careless operation of a vehicle, originally faced the maximum penalty of 18 months in jail or a $1 million fine. Both boat drivers received marine violations, he said.

O'Leary said he doesn’t discuss the matter much because he wants the process to "play out as it should" and he wants to respect the privacy of the families as they grieve.

"It's a horrible accident-- just that -- there's nobody to blame… it's sad that it occurred," he said. "My heart goes out to those families, and that's what I tell everybody."

