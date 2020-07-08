Shake Shack sells at-home camp boxes with a charitable benefit

Shake Shack is helping families bring summer camp home with its new Shack Camp Box.

Continue Reading Below

CORONAVIRUS GIVING AT-HOME SUMMER CAMPS A BOOST

The fast-growing burger chain is shipping $175 worth of camp-ready arts and craft materials and food-building accessories for lemonade or sundae making, which are meant to last for six weeks for $79. Moreover, Shake Shack’s camp boxes will support the New York-based Fresh Air Fund’s virtual summer program, according to a company press release issued Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SHAK SHAKE SHACK INC 49.05 -0.88 -1.76%

SHAKE SHACK LOST MILLIONS DUE TO GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS, CURFEWS

“Stand for Something Good is always at the forefront of everything Shake Shack does. Whether we’re opening a new store or launching a new product or experience, like Shack Camp, we are always seeking opportunities to give back to our communities,” Shake Shack Chief Marketing Officer Jay Livingston told FOX Business via email.

Fresh Air Fund did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

FEDERAL RESERVE HOSTING VIRTUAL ‘SUMMER CAMP’ AMID CORONAVIRUS

In total, the Shack Camp Box comes with six drawstring bags, a change purse, lemon reamer, cocktail stirrer, Splatterware cups, a flashlight filter, costume mask and hat and jewelry, campaign buttons, postcards, sweatbands, bandanas, sprinkles, beads, stretchy string, rubber bands, powdered dye, paint and water balloons. There are even Shake Shack branded stickers, reusable metal straws, cups and coasters, apron, ice cream scoop, spatula and custard cups, field notebook and pencils included.

As an added incentive, Shake Shack’s camp boxes come with coupons and offers that are valued at $75.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The Shack Camp Box is available for sale on the company’s dedicated Camp Shake Shack website and can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.

Shake Shack will be hosting camp activity demonstrations on Mondays starting from July 13 through Aug. 17, which can be watched on Instagram’s IGTV app.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Additionally, Shake Shack and its partners Uber Eats, OREO Cookies and Goldbelly are donating $75,000 to the Fresh Air Fund, so the organization can continue its work providing summer camp experiences to underserved New York City children between the ages of seven and 13.

“The Fresh Air Fund has been our long-time charitable partner for Manhattan Shacks,” he continued. “When we learned that their summer programs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a seamless integration into our Shack Camp programming. We’re so proud and grateful to be able to support them during this uniquely challenging time.”