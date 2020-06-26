Coronavirus giving at-home summer camps a boost

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, popular summer plans like vacations, sporting leagues and summer camps have been canceled.

For busy parents who bank on day camps to occupy their kids over the summer, at-home solutions are gaining popularity. MySuperSitter CEO Seymour Gregorio told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Monday that his company’s at-home summer camp program is taking off.

“We're getting a lot of interest and … we've gained about 20 new members over the last week, which has been pretty incredible for us,” he said. “And each membership has about four to five families involved.”

The at-home camp includes certified instructors and sets up personalized programs to fit each individual lifestyle. Whether clients have a pool or a tennis court, Gregorio said the specialized programming gives access to all tools needed for camp in the backyard.

But camp at home doesn’t come cheap. The program costs $38,500 for up to six children, ages 4-12, from June to August. Gregorio said the price tag correlates with quality programming.

“What we're really focused on now is giving each family specialized attention towards their kids,” he said. “So we're focused on cognitive, emotional and social development for each child in the program. So that’s why the price tag is so high.”

Gregorio said MySuperSitter is hyper-focused on individual attention, hiring certified teachers and sports specialists, and, most importantly, child safety.

“We're safety first, last and always, for sure,” he said.

MySuperSitter also offers mental and physical resources for caregivers, including therapy sessions and financial management tools.

