Federal Reserve hosting virtual ‘summer camp’ amid coronavirus

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is hosting a virtual summer camp.

Continue Reading Below

As children across the country miss out on programs canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis Fed is offering free courses in personal finance and other core money skills.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC MAY SPUR HIGHER COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE RATES

The program, which began in May and will run through Aug. 14, offers interactive modules, tutorial videos and question-and-answer periods on everyday money transactions, saving and using credit. Special syllabuses are also created for each day, according to the program description.

FED ECONOMIST ARGUES NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES NEEDED TO BOOST US ECONOMIC RECOVERY

The camp is being orchestrated by the St. Louis Fed’s economic education team and is designed to last about one week. To enroll, parents should visit www.econlowdown.org/student.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The program comes at a time where many parents are struggling to fill in learning gaps left by schools scrambling to transition from in-person learning to online only. Education Week reported that at their peak, closures affected at least 55.1 million students in 124,000 U.S. schools.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS