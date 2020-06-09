Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve hosting virtual ‘summer camp’ amid coronavirus

Children can learn money skills like saving and using credit

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is hosting a virtual summer camp.

As children across the country miss out on programs canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis Fed is offering free courses in personal finance and other core money skills.

The program, which began in May and will run through Aug. 14, offers interactive modules, tutorial videos and question-and-answer periods on everyday money transactions, saving and using credit. Special syllabuses are also created for each day, according to the program description.

The camp is being orchestrated by the St. Louis Fed’s economic education team and is designed to last about one week. To enroll, parents should visit www.econlowdown.org/student.

The program comes at a time where many parents are struggling to fill in learning gaps left by schools scrambling to transition from in-person learning to online only. Education Week reported that at their peak, closures affected at least 55.1 million students in 124,000 U.S. schools.

