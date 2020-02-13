Netflix Taylor Swift doc leads to surprising invite from senator

After pop star Taylor Swift slammed Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in a recent Netflix documentary, the senator told FOX Business' Charles Payne on Thursday she wants them to team up in the future, despite their opposing views.

"Hopefully, someday, she'll come work with me on passing VAWA (Violence Against Women Act), passing legislation for a Women's History Museum, fighting human trafficking and making certain that we make this world a safer place for women and children," Blackburn said on "Making Money with Charles Payne."

Despite the conflict, Blackburn maintained Swift is "an incredibly talented woman" whom she's happy "calls Nashville the center of her creative universe."

In the intimate documentary centered on the normally private megastar, Swift chronicles her inner battle over speaking forthrightly about politics. The star says Blackburn's 2018 Senate campaign was what pushed her to find her political voice.

One of the film's most dramatic scenes shows Swift, eager to speak out against the 2018 Senate campaign of the Tennessee Republican, meeting with her family to discuss it. Her father warns against it, citing the potential economic impact. Her publicist later advises President Donald Trump might come after her.

Indeed, when Swift posted on Instagram against Blackburn and urged young voters to register, Trump said he liked Swift's music about 25 percent less — a response Swift mocks in the film.

Previously, Swift faced years of criticism for not speaking about political issues despite having a global platform.

Swift’s documentary debuted a new song, “Only the Young," which was reportedly provoked by Blackburn’s election.

In the documentary directed by Lana Wilson, Swift also discloses a past eating disorder and says the 2017 sexual assault court case she won was a dramatic turning point in her life. The documentary was one of the most feverishly awaited films during Sundance.

The film, which debuted Jan. 31 on Netflix, plays like a coming-of-age drama for a performer who — despite finding mega-fame as a teenager — took some time to truly find her voice. In the film, she says she always strove to be “a good girl” and needed approving “pats on the head” for any sense of gratification.

But “Miss Americana” captures an evolution in Swift.

“It's time to take the masking tape off my mouth, like, forever,” she says in the documentary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

