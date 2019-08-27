Taylor Swift secures highest-paid female singer spot with $185 million: Forbes

Singer Taylor Swift is the highest-paid entertainer in the world after earning $185 million pretax in the last year, according to a list of music's highest-paid women published by Forbes on Monday.

Beyonce took the second spot with $81 million, and Rihanna took third with $62 million. Forbes used data from June 2018 to June 2019.

Swift has dominated the music world in the past month — she released her seventh studio album, "Lover," last week and boasted 10 nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Another top-earning pop singer, Ariana Grande, also had 10 nominations at the VMAs. She ranked at number six on Forbes' list for raking in $48 million thanks to her back-to-back albums "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

Swift topped the financial charts partly because of her Reputation Stadium Tour, which grossed $266 million and set a U.S. record, according to Forbes. Swift kicked off the VMAs on Monday night and blasted the White House for its lack of response to a petition supporting the LGBTQ issues-focused Equality Act during her acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award.

"I want to thank everyone who signed that petition because it now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House," Swift said, tapping an imaginary watch on her wrist.

Swift's net worth was $360 million as of June, according to Forbes' estimate.

Other artists on Forbes' list included Katy Perrry in fourth place with $57.5 million, P!nk in fifth with $57 million, Ariana Grande in sixth with $48 million, Jennifer Lopez in seventh with $43 million, Lady Gaga in eighth with $39.5 million, Celine Dion in ninth with $37.5 million and Shakira in 10th with $35 million.

Agents', managers' and lawyers' fees were not deducted from the artists' pretax income for the list, Forbes said.

