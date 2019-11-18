Taylor Swift gets support from Elizabeth Warren amid record label dispute

Superstar Taylor Swift has received an outpouring of support amid a dispute with her former record label from politicians and celebrities — including Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

"Unfortunately, Taylor Swift is one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm. They're gobbling up more and more of our economy, costing jobs and crushing entire industries. It's time to rein in private equity firms — and I've got a plan for that," Warren wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Swift begged U.S. asset management firm Carlyle Group and her legions of fans for help in her dispute with Big Machine Label Group, which she claims is blocking her from playing her old hits at the American Music Awards.

Warren called for more regulation for private equity firms this summer. Her legislation would force such firms to take responsibility for the outcomes of the companies they take over.

Swift, the highest-paid entertainer in the world, has received support from other lawmakers too. Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said private equity firms need to be "reigned in" in response to Swift's dispute.

But more notably, Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn presented an olive branch to Swift, who endorsed her Democratic opponent.

"From Music City to Beale Street, our singer-songwriter community is what makes Tennessee so special. As a Senator, I’ll continue to fight for all in our creative community, including Taylor Swift," Blackburn wrote on Twitter on Friday.

John Fogerty, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, knows from a similar experience what Swift is going through as she fights for control of her past hits.

"My heart goes out to Taylor," he told FOX Business. "I wish that there was something I could do to fix it."

