Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez take in Miami's Art Basel

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez were seen in Florida as they took in some sights at Art Basel Miami Beach.

In photos, the couple, who got engaged back in May, appeared outside an Art-Basel Miami Beach-related exhibition on Thursday. They donned casual attire plus some sunglasses.

Art Basel Miami Beach is "bring[ing] together 277 leading international galleries to present the highest quality artworks across all media," according to its website.

The well-known art fair is holding main events for Miami Beach Friday through the weekend. That will have been preceded by a couple of "preview days," Art Basel’s website said.

Miami is also where Bezos, worth $169.7 billion, according to Forbes, and Sanchez have said they will make their new home base after bidding farewell to Seattle.

In recent months, the billionaire has acquired two properties that sit adjacent to each other on the wealthy barrier island of Indian Creek in Miami-Dade County, according to Bloomberg. Together, they reportedly had a $147 million price tag.

His and Sanchez’s moving plans, unveiled in early November, came over five months after news of their engagement first surfaced. She recently told Vogue she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos" once they get married.

On Thursday, Sanchez’s son Nikko also spent some time with them at Art Basel Miami Beach, according to reports.

The art fair has taken place in Miami Beach for over two decades. At the first in 2002, some 30,000 people visited to look at the various galleries involved, according to Art Basel.

Other cities where Art Basel puts on its fairs include Basel, Hong Kong and Paris.