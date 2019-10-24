Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Why does this haunted house scare the heck out of us?

By FOXBusiness
close
Psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig breaks down the 'psychological torture' behind America's scariest haunted house McKamey Manor.video

How haunted houses trick our brains into fear

Psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig breaks down the 'psychological torture' behind America's scariest haunted house McKamey Manor.

McKamey Manor has been called the “scariest” haunted house in the country, requiring a doctor’s note, a safe word and a signed 40-page waiver.

Continue Reading Below

But what's the psychology behind wanting to get scared?

Psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig spoke with FOX Business’ Connell McShane on Thursday and gave some examples of how this haunted house takes it to the next level.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

‘SCARIEST’ HAUNTED HOUSE WILL PAY $20K TO ESCAPE, BUT YOU CAN'T RUN, YOU CAN'T HIDE
EXTREME HAUNTED HOUSE REQUIRES WAIVER, DOCTOR’S NOTE AND A BUCKET OF BRAVERY
$1M MANSION INCLUDES 14 BEDS, 7 BATHS, MAYBE 1 GHOST

Ludwig pointed to sensory deprivation, where participants are put in a darkened room, which "can cause bizarre thoughts, hallucinations."

"It creates learned helplessness where you feel like you can't control your environment and get out or free yourself," she said.

The manor is making headlines for their promise to give $20,000 to anyone who can make it through the haunted house. Reportedly, no one has done it yet. Ludwig said people who try to survive the estimated eight-hour process can't because they are exhausted.

Would you try the ‘scariest haunted house in the U.S.’ if it meant you could win $20,000 for surviving? Kaltbaum Capital Management president Gary Kaltbaum, Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf and FOX Business’ David Asman and Trish Regan discuss. Video

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“What they are inducing is a form of psychological torture but for fun,” she said.

The haunted house reportedly makes participants "eat vomit" and "hold certain positions for a long time."

So why do it?

"These are true masochists that are in for an adrenaline rush to see if they can get through," Ludwig said.

Ludwig said there is an appeal to being terrified while knowing you are actually safe. She also pointed to the feeling of excitement and danger and said that’s why people like horror movies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE