‘Scariest’ haunted house will pay $20K to escape, but you can't run, you can't hide

Halloween is creeping up quickly, and haunted houses nationwide are setting the bar high.

One Tennessee-based haunted house bets you won’t make it out without tapping out. Guests who escape the “extreme” haunted house will be awarded $20,000. Reportedly, no guest has done it yet.

So what makes it such an impossible feat?

McKamey Manor has been coined the “scariest” haunted house. Before entering, visitors must sign a 40-page waiver, hand over a signed medical release and declare a safe word.

The interactive experience is personalized to each visitor’s worst fears. It is a “rough, intense and truly frightening experience,” McKamey Manor warns on their website.

”Each guest will be mentally and physically challenged until you reach your personal breaking point.” - McKamey Manor website

The website provides a heavy disclaimer on the kinds of conditions guests should expect including low visibility, wet conditions, physically demanding environments and close contact with “very real and graphic scenes of horror.”

The tour can last up to eight hours, and you can't fight back and or run.

“This can be an aggressive experience, and our actors will come in contact with you. You CANNOT in any way return the contact.” - McKamey Manor website

McKamey Manor is open year-round but performances only occur once a week. The two haunted houses are located in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama.

