Luxury Properties

$1M mansion includes 14 beds, 7 baths, maybe 1 ghost

By FOXBusiness
New York real estate broker Peggy Zabakolas discusses the state of the housing market.video

Is the luxury home sale slump over?

Would you spend a night in a haunted house? What about every night, because you bought it?

An 1850 Gothic Revival mansion currently for sale in Irvington, New York comes with 14 bedrooms, seven full baths, two half baths and a spooky story.

The original owner, John Thomas, is said to have died while admiring his new home when lightning struck the pitchfork he was holding, according to Compass, the real estate company with the listing. There are rumors that his spirit still haunts the grounds.

The house is also located just three miles from Sleepy Hollow, the real-life location of Washington Irving’s classic tale of the headless horseman, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

The home was built in 1850 and still features much of the original detailing. (Credit: Compass)

Here’s a look at the home, courtesy of Compass:

Price: $995,000

Bedrooms: 14

Bathrooms: Seven full, two half

Square feet: 13,000+

Despite the ghost stories, this grand mansion, modeled off an English manor, sports a sweet name: Strawberry Hill Manor.

Some say the spirit of the original owner still haunts the property. (Credit: Compass)

The home is being sold “as is” and sounds like it may need some work, but it still has many original features like pocket doors, decorative moldings, inlaid floors, wood paneled doors and fireplaces with marble mantles, according to the listing.

The exterior is cut stone with gables, turrets and spires, arches and leaded windows and carved stone balustrades. (Credit: Compass)

The mansion’s exterior features elaborate stonework and architectural features like turrets and arches.

The home features many elaborate details. (Credit: Compass)

It all sits on a 1.94-acre lot with views of the Hudson River.

Despite the ghost story, the property is known as Strawberry Hill Manor. (Credit: Compass)

