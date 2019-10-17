$1M mansion includes 14 beds, 7 baths, maybe 1 ghost

Would you spend a night in a haunted house? What about every night, because you bought it?

An 1850 Gothic Revival mansion currently for sale in Irvington, New York comes with 14 bedrooms, seven full baths, two half baths and a spooky story.

The original owner, John Thomas, is said to have died while admiring his new home when lightning struck the pitchfork he was holding, according to Compass, the real estate company with the listing. There are rumors that his spirit still haunts the grounds.

The house is also located just three miles from Sleepy Hollow, the real-life location of Washington Irving’s classic tale of the headless horseman, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Here’s a look at the home, courtesy of Compass:

Price: $995,000

Bedrooms: 14

Bathrooms: Seven full, two half

Square feet: 13,000+

Despite the ghost stories, this grand mansion, modeled off an English manor, sports a sweet name: Strawberry Hill Manor.

The home is being sold “as is” and sounds like it may need some work, but it still has many original features like pocket doors, decorative moldings, inlaid floors, wood paneled doors and fireplaces with marble mantles, according to the listing.

The mansion’s exterior features elaborate stonework and architectural features like turrets and arches.

It all sits on a 1.94-acre lot with views of the Hudson River.

