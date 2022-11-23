Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign on Thanksgiving

It's that time of year when scores of volunteers can be seen ringing bells across the nation in order to raise money for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The official 132nd annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off on Thursday even though the widely-known red kettles have slowly found their way into communities over the past several weeks.

This marks the 26th year the campaign, which spans through Christmas Eve, will off in conjunction with a special halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football game against the New York Giants, the Salvation Army announced. The performance will be the "official rallying cry" for people to donate to the iconic campaign which serves those in need all year, according to the organization.

FOX Sports will broadcast the game.

Each holiday season, scores of volunteers spend time trying to raise money for the organization which serves more than 25 million people in need across the country year-round.

"That means 55+ million meals for the hungry, 10+ million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise go without," the Salvation Army's website reads.

This year, as inflation remains elevated, the Salvation Army says the funds are even more important to meet the increasing needs of people in vulnerable communities.

"Each time we enter the holiday season, we are reminded of those who are having difficulties making ends meet," Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army, said in a statement. "What should be a time of rejoicing and togetherness becomes a time of great hardship for many families in need across our nation."

Here's how you can help:

Potential volunteers can contact their local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a red kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need.

There are also a range of ways they can donate. For one, those seeking to help the organization have the option of signing up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month.

People can also donate with cash, coins, checks or through Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any red kettle across the country.

Donors can also use cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

To make it even easier, donors can also send in money by texting "KETTLES" to 51555 or telling Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," and then specifying the amount.

According to the Salvation Army, donations will stay in the community.