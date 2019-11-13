Season of Generosity

Entrepreneur with Down syndrome shares hopeful message with families
Brittany's Baskets of Hope gives baskets full of encouraging and educational items to families who have newborns with Down syndrome.
Apple teams up with Oprah
FOX Business' Susan Li on Apple teaming up with Oprah to create a worldwide book club.
Purdue culpability ‘extreme’ in opioid crisis: North Carolina Attorney General
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein explains why he is holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for the opioid epidemic.
Fox News races for a cure
Fox News and Fox Business employees bonded together to Race for the Cure.
Target expands its drive-up service nationwide, Telsa looking to branch out into auto insurance
Fox Business Briefs: Telsa is offering auto insurance to Telsa owners in California with plans to expand to other states. Target looks to move its drive-up service nationwide, drivers ccan purchase items through the Target app and get it delivered to their cars. General Motors may take a massive finical hit from Trump's threat to American companies to leave China.
Bill, Hillary Clinton's speaking tour ticket prices slashed in an effort to boost sales
FBN's Cheryl Casone on the drop in prices for tickets to Bill, Hillary Clinton's speaking tour in an effort to boost attendance.
Tips for donating to charity
NYC Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff discusses the best ways to donate to charities.
Weill: My Legacy is My Charity Work
Former Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill on his philanthropic efforts and the state of Wall Street.