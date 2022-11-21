Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving meals will go to military families and the elderly this season

The nonprofit Feed the Fridge is giving 300 Thanksgiving meals to military families plus helping others in need

'Feed the Fridge' founder Mark Bucher discusses how his organization is helping provide Thanksgiving meals to families in the Washington, D.C. area.

Business owners step up to help provide Thanksgiving meals for elderly, military families

'Feed the Fridge' founder Mark Bucher discusses how his organization is helping provide Thanksgiving meals to families in the Washington, D.C. area.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people are looking for ways to give back to members of their communities who may be in need of a holiday meal. 

Feed the Fridge is a nonprofit organization that partners with small local restaurants to help bring meals to people in need. The organization places refrigerators stocked with food throughout communities.

This Thanksgiving, Feed the Fridge is helping the community differently by giving 300 military families in the Washington, D.C., area a Thanksgiving meal. 

Founder Mark Bucher, a D.C. restaurateur, joined "Fox News Live" on Sunday to discuss the initiative — and how his group plans to make a difference this season. 

"It’s silly that in a country where these soldiers might be on a front line tomorrow, [they] have to worry about food [that] their wife or their kids or their families might have to get," he said. 

Feed the Fridge

Feed the Fridge owner Mark Bucher joined "Fox News Live" to discuss how his nonprofit is making a difference this Thanksgiving holiday.  (Fox News / Fox News)

Military families at Walter Reed Hospital or Bethesda Naval Hospital who are in need of a Thanksgiving meal will be taken care of this season. 

Feed the Fridge works each holiday season to help feed the elderly as well. 

Bucher said he partners with local restaurants in the D.C. area to use their kitchens to deep-fry turkeys for those who cannot do it themselves.

Feed the Fridge

Bucher said that Feed the Fridge will take uncooked turkeys and deep-fry them for free this Thanksgiving to help out fellow Americans. (Fox News / Fox News)

"There’s one meal that’s impossible to make for one person economically: It’s thanksgiving," he said. 

Bucher said elders can bring their turkey to Medium Rare, a popular steakhouse in the D.C. area — and there, Feed the Fridge will cook the turkey for free.

Although well-meaning charities and others often give out turkeys to those in need, Bucher said people don’t always think through how the recipients are actually going to cook the meal. 

Often, those receiving the turkey don’t have the proper tools to safely make the Thanksgiving traditional dish. 

Feed the Fridge

D.C. restaurateur Mark Bucher places baby formula into a fridge outside Glassmanor Community Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on May 25, 2022.  (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bucher said deep-frying a turkey is much quicker than baking it in the oven — allowing the organization to cook many in a short amount of time. 

However, Bucher has some key tips if you’re planning on trying to deep-fry the Thanksgiving turkey this year. 

Bucher said to have a fire extinguisher handy, to fry it outdoors, to wear protective gloves — and to take your time. 

For more information on Feed the Fridge, visit feedthefridge.org. 