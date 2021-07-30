More packaged lettuce sold at Walmart, other major retailers recalled over salmonella concerns

BrightFarms has voluntarily expanded its recall of packaged lettuce products that were distributed to major retailers over fears that they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall now includes another packaged salad product, which is already past the expiration date, according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The product, which has "best by" dates through July 26, was produced in the company's Rochelle, Illinois, greenhouse farm and shipped to stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan, according to the notice.

The company first issued its voluntary recall last week for nine salad products that were sold to retailers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana after "being notified of illnesses among eight consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June," according to the recall notice.

All of the affected BrightFarms-branded products were shipped to major retailers including Mariano's Fresh Markets, select Walmart stores, Strack Van Til, Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, Jewel-Osco, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps and Tadych’s. However, other retailers may be affected.

All of the retailers were notified and have been "instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves," the notice continued.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. However, it can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

"BrightFarms is committed to providing wholesome products, and the health and safety of consumers is the company's number one priority," BrightFarms said in its recall statement.

In addition to the recall, the company announced that it has started to "enhance their already rigorous food safety protocols," which includes testing all products produced in its Rochelle facility for exposure to salmonella prior to distribution.