Packaged lettuce sold at Walmart, other major retailers recalled over salmonella concerns

Major retailers within four separate states are removing some packaged lettuce products from their shelves over salmonella concerns following eight reported illnesses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

BrightFarms voluntarily recalled packaged salad greens that were sold to retailers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana "out of an abundance of caution" after "being notified of illnesses among eight consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June," according to the recall notice.

The recall is limited to nine products that were grown at the company's Rochelle, Illinois, indoor farm, according to the recall notice.

After being produced in the Rochelle facility, the affected products were shipped to various markets and retailers including Mariano's Fresh Markets, select Walmart stores, Strack Van Till, Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, Jewel-Osco, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps and Tadych’s.

Other retailers may be affected, the FDA said.

To date, all affected retailers were notified and have been "instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves," the notice continued.

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain and can be fatal in severe cases. Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system are at the greatest risk.

"BrightFarms is committed to providing wholesome products, and the health and safety of consumers is the company's number one priority," BrightFarms said in its recall statement.

In addition to the recall, the company announced that it has started to "enhance their already rigorous food safety protocols," which includes testing all products produced in its Rochelle facility for exposure to salmonella prior to distribution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.