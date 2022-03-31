Burger vending machine debuts in NJ mall

Robots can make burgers now.

Over the past several years, more and more companies in the food industry have been adding robots and automated processes to their business plans. Now, one company is taking things a step further by introducing a robot-in-a-box that can cook hamburgers to order.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The RoboBurger is open for business at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City, N.J. According to a press release obtained by FOX Business, the device uses Pat LaFrieda meat and artisanal buns.

The robot is built into a 12-square-foot box that plugs into a traditional wall socket. It includes a refrigerator, a griddle and cleaning unit.

The cooking process includes five steps and is designed to replicate what human chefs do when cooking a burger. The patty is grilled, the buns are toasted, condiments are dispensed and then the entire burger is assembled before being delivered to the customer.

CHICK-FIL-A TO TURN USED COOKING OIL INTO FUEL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DARLING INGREDIENTS

The whole process takes about six minutes to complete.

While this device is entirely robotic, many restaurants are simply adding robots to help out human chefs in the kitchen.

FOX Business previously reported that Chipotle is testing a chip-making robot at its innovation hub in Irvine, California. The device will be integrated at one of the chain's restaurants in Southern California later this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chippy, as the robot is named, is capable of cooking and seasoning Chipotle's popular chips, according to a press release. Miso Robotics helped design the robot to fit Chipotle's specific needs.

The robot uses a form of artificial intelligence to replicate Chipotle's chip recipe, which uses corn masa flour, water and sunflower oil. After the chips are baked, they are coated with salt and a hint of lime juice.