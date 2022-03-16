Chipotle announces Chippy, an A.I. kitchen assistant

Robots are about to take over the chip industry.

Chipotle announced that it's testing a chip-making robot at its innovation hub in Irvine, California. The device will be integrated at one of the chain's restaurants in southern California later this year.

Chippy, as the robot is named, is capable of cooking and seasoning Chipotle's popular chips, according to a press release. Miso Robotics helped design the robot to fit Chiptole's specific needs.

CEO of Miso Robotics Mike Bell said, "When Chipotle challenged us to see if our technology could meet the brand's high standards for culinary quality, we couldn't wait to flex our engineering and design muscles. This partnership will allow us to move into new territory to help improve back-of-house functions and assist team members with their day-to-day responsibilities."

Chippy uses a form of artificial intelligence to replicate Chipotle's chip recipe, which uses corn masa flour, water and sunflower oil. After the chips are baked, they are coated with salt and a hint of lime juice.

"We are always exploring opportunities to enhance our employee and guest experience. Our goal is to drive efficiencies through collaborative robotics that will enable Chipotle's crew members to focus on other tasks in the restaurant," said Curt Garner, chief technology officer at Chipotle.

Chipotle's vice president of culinary Nevielle Panthaky added, "Everyone loves finding a chip with a little more salt or an extra hint of lime. To ensure we didn't lose the humanity behind our culinary experience, we trained Chippy extensively to ensure the output mirrored our current product, delivering some subtle variations in flavor that our guests expect."