RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice signed a prenup with a cheating clause

Reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice may not have a clean-cut divorce.

On this week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which aired Wednesday, Teresa Giudice revealed she signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Joe in 1999, and that the document contains an infidelity clause.

“A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that,” Teresa Giudice said in a confessional. She explained that she wasn’t going to follow through with it initially due to her upbringing.

“Being Italian, I have old-school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding,” she remarked about the memory. However, she eventually agreed to sign if the agreement could be voided in case of cheating.

Teresa Giudice continued: “I didn’t even read it. I just said, ‘I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup is void.’ ”

The famous couple, who are both 47-years-old, have three daughters, Gia, 18; Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10. They separated last month Joe Giudice’s legal troubles including the appeal of his deportation to Italy after his conviction of federal fraud and tax evasion charges. The pair had been married for 20 years.

There has not been a formal announcement confirming their divorce.

Celebrity news outlets and gossip columns have speculated that the Giudice marriage was plagued with infidelity, but both Theresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have denied cheating rumors.

Joe Giudice is living in Italy while his deportation case is being appealed. He was deported after serving a 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and failure to pay taxes. Teresa was also sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud in 2014, but she spent less than a year behind bars.

