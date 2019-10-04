Expand / Collapse search
'Housewives' hubby Joe Giudice approved to await trial in Italy

By FOXBusiness
“Real Housewives" star Joe Giudice is saying "arrivederci" to the United States, as he was granted permission to await a judge’s deportation decision in his native Italy, according to a report.

A panel of judges approved the 49-year-old's request to move to Italy, where he will continue his appeal effort pertaining to his deportation status, rather than doing so from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Pennsylvania, People.com reported.

Giudice was born in Italy, and moved to the states as a child, but never acquired United States citizenship.

Giudice and his wife, New Jersey “Housewife” Teresa Giudice, copped to fraud charges in 2014. His sentence started in 2016 and he was released in March, at which point he was transferred into ICE custody.

