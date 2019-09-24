'Housewives' hub Giudice wants to say 'buonasera' to U.S. and head for Italy

Joe Guidice, star of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” has asked the court to send him to Italy while he awaits a decision on whether he’ll be deported to his native country, according to court documents.

Continue Reading Below

Joe Giudice. (William Perlman/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

Guidice, 47, is currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after he served a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. According to the New York Post, this request comes after a judge first denied Guidice’s motion to be released on bond last week. Documents filed with the court by his lawyers are urging "that USICE should facilitate his return to the United States” should a judge rule that he should not have been deported.

Joe and his wife, Teresa, stars of the Bravo reality series, "Real Housewives of New Jersey," both pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014. Teresa served almost a year in prison in 2015. Joe began his sentence in 2016 and also appealed his deportation order. He then was released from prison and into ICE custody this March, and a judge has yet to rule his fate.

James J. Leonard Jr., the Guidice family’s attorney, stated in a separate document that Joe “believes that his continued detention would create an extreme hardship on his family and he wishes to be released so that [he] can begin working and contributing financially to his wife and four young children.”

Advertisement

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS