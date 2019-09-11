‘Real Housewives’ husband Joe Giudice to beg for release from ICE

Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Giudice is sick of being in custody -- so much so that he's willing to pay for his own ankle monitor in order to be released, according to the Daily News.

The husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wants to go back to his mansion and and spend time with his family while he waits for a final decision on whether he may remain in the United States.

The Giudices pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Under an agreement that allowed them to serve staggered sentences to care for their four young daughters, Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

Following her release, Joe Giudice served a 41-month sentence. A judge ruled that he must be deported upon completion, and Giudice has said through his attorneys that he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old is expected to appear at a bond hearing in order to plead for his release from the the Clinton County Correctional Facility in McElhattan, Pennsylvania, where, according to federal records, he has been staying since his release from federal prison.

"What is happening to Joe Giudice and to his family and thousands of other families regarding these draconian immigration laws is nothing short of inhumane," the Giudices' lawyer told the Daily News.

Teresa Giudice and the couple's four daughters created a petition to "STOP the Deportation of Joe Giudice" on Change.org in hopes of keeping him in the country.

In the body of the petition, Giudice's daughters write, "We request that our President, Donald J. Trump, review our petition and pardon my father to relieve him of this life sentence the courts are bestowing on him. Yes, in Italy he will no longer be incarcerated, but will he ever be free if kept from his family and be able to be a productive member of society?"

As of Wednesday, the petition has 101,367 signatures.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.